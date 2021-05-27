newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

How a ‘mini-navy’ of fishermen helped win the Battle of Brooklyn

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle has been written about the Marblehead mariners and their pivotal role in the American Revolution, especially during the Battle of Brooklyn — until now. Author Patrick K. O’Donnell has turned five years of research into an engrossing tale of the Marbleheaders — a group of soldier-sailors from the port of Marblehead, Massachusetts who were forged by a tough life fishing from boats sometimes no match for the unruly north Atlantic Ocean.

brooklyneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#North Atlantic Ocean#Brooklyn Heights#Fishing Boats#East River#Mariners#Rowed Washington Across#The Battle Of Brooklyn#British#Americans#Atlantic Monthly Press#Fulton Ferry Landing#Fishermen#Marblehead#Men#Ferried Washington#American Revolution#Gen George Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Related
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.
Brooklyn, NYtheknockturnal.com

VITAL Brooklyn Takes Climbing To The Next Level

If you’re like me, there is only so much of a treadmill I can enjoy when I want to work out. The same old routine of just running in place can get tiring and monotonous. And recently, we just discovered a fun alternative to working out and that is rock climbing and bouldering. All around the U.S. more and more rock climbing and bouldering gyms have popped up, to what can almost be described as a “Bouldering Boom.” People have slowly begun to discover the fun of bouldering and rock climbing, taking advantage of the full body workout it provides but also giving people the excitement of solving tons of different paths and puzzles all to reach to the top. Luckily, VITALBrooklyn brings rock climbing and bouldering to Brooklyn and is the first East Coast location following the successful launches in California and Washington. Founded by David Sacher and Nam Phan, VITAL Brooklyn is a gorgeous new gym that sprawls over 45,000 square feet. The space is primarily dedicated to rock climbing and bouldering but also features a gym with all the equipment you possibly need as well as a variety of classes like yoga, spin, and Bouldering 101. And the cherry on top for VITAL Brooklyn is that this gym is open 24/7, which means you can get your climbing fix at any point of the day no matter what.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

May 17: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Senator M.M. Logan (D., Ky.) announced today that he would offer three modifications to President Roosevelt’s judiciary reorganization bill and predicted that one of them would be reported favorably to the Senate. ‘I am sure that the president’s bill will be modified in the Judiciary Committee tomorrow and reported favorably,’ Logan, an administration supporter, said. He declined to say definitely whether the administration men on the committee had decided to support a compromise. Logan took leadership of compromise efforts in a move which some believed might have been inspired by other administration leaders, although they insisted they were standing firm for an increase of six justices in the Supreme Court. Logan’s principal compromise would provide: That the Supreme Court shall permanently be fixed at nine members, but that this number may temporarily be increased from time to time. To achieve this increase he would provide that justices should be eligible for retirement at 75 years if they have served ten years on the court. If, within six months after becoming eligible, a justice fails to retire, the president may appoint an additional justice to the court. Such additional justices may be appointed for each justice who fails to retire as permitted, but the court would not permanently be increased. The court could never have more than nine justices under 75 years of age.”
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Extell unveils America’s highest infinity pool

Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, Brooklyn Point, has just unveiled the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. Situated 680 feet above the ground – making it higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore – the 27-foot-long pool offers nearly 360-degree views of the skyline. Set atop...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Eating trendy Brood X cicadas: What the bug recipes taste like

They are the gateway bug into the intoxicatingly crunchy world of insect eating. After lying dormant for nearly 20 years, the cacophonous Brood X cicadas have finally emerged on the East Coast. But this time around, the most adventurous among us won’t be satisfied merely hearing the deafening critters —...