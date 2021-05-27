newsbreak-logo
Queens, NY

Queens Chamber of Commerce: Discover tools offered by Google to work and manage your business

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 3 days ago

For more information, Sponsorship opportunities and admissions. Empire State Development’s Global NY Division will be hosting a no-cost, webinar series throughout the month of May, beginning this Wednesday. Tapping into our international network of trade representatives—from Canada, China, Europe, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and South America—this series gives participants advanced exporting information with localized insights on several strategic industries. You will also hear from a Global NY team member on export assistance grant programs available to New York State small businesses. View our calendar below and register today.

