Dothan, AL

After pandemic reset, Forme Tour players anxious to get started

PGA Tour
 11 days ago

At the 2020 Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Alabama, players quietly finished the final round on Friday, March 13—a day after officials canceled THE PLAYERS Championship due to the growing worldwide pandemic. The Qualifying Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks was literally the last tournament standing. COVID-19 stopped professional golf in its tracks, and those who earned status that week, and earlier, weren’t sure what the ramifications would be. Would the Tour delay the season? Cancel it?

