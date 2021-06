HUD’s proposed rule on disparate impact has cleared review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The proposal, which has been at OIRA since April 12, 2021 (see Memo, 04/19), would reinstate the 2013 Disparate Impact Rule. The rule will now be sent to the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee for a 15-day review period. After this review, a Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) will be published to the Federal Register, which will include a 60-day public comment period. HUD must review all public comments submitted and respond to significant, relevant comments when the final rule is published.