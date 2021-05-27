newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Getting Started with Amazon ECS Anywhere – Now Generally Available

By Channy Yun
amazon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) was launched in 2014, AWS has released other options for running Amazon ECS tasks outside of an AWS Region such as AWS Wavelength, an offering for mobile edge devices or AWS Outposts, a service that extends to customers’ environments using hardware owned and fully managed by AWS.

aws.amazon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecs#Aws#Data Processing#Mobile Data#Data Integration#Enterprise Data#Information Processing#Aws Wavelength#Aws Outposts#Aws Systems#Docker#Suse#Fedora#Tumbleweed Ubuntu#Iam#Digital Business Kong#Lenovo Isg#Rhel#Equinix#Amazon Ecs Anywhere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Software
Related
Computersenterprisetalk.com

Amazon Web Services Announces General Availability of AWS App Runner

AWS has launched a new fully managed service aimed at making it easier for developers to deploy containerized web applications and APIs at scale. The cloud giant claims that AWS App Runner is the easiest way to create and run containerized web applications in AWS. App Runner provides consumers with a container-native service that is fully managed.
Softwareenvoyproxy.io

Announcing General Availability of Envoy on Windows

The Envoy project has always strived to make the network “transparent” to all applications running regardless of the programming language, the platform architecture, and the operating system. Today, we’re excited to announce that Envoy is now generally available for use on the Windows platform! You can start using Envoy on Windows for production workloads starting with version 1.18.3.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Teams for personal accounts, with consumer friendly features, is now generally available

Last year, Microsoft launched the personal version of Microsoft Teams, allowing users with a free Microsoft account to use the app to communicate with friends and family. The company has now announced that these personal features are now generally available for desktop, mobile, and web users when signing in a with a personal Microsoft account (these features won't appear when logging in with a work or school account).
Computersamazon.com

Running WordPress on Amazon ECS on AWS Fargate with Amazon EFS

By Re Alvarez-Parmar and Jimmy Hayes | on 20 MAY 2021 | in Amazon Elastic Container Service, Amazon Elastic File System (EFS), Containers | Permalink | Share. I built my first website back in 1997. It was a fan site for my then favorite musician. I didn’t know much about creating websites, but I had a burning desire to tell the World Wide Web (as if anyone was listening) about my musical preferences. The floppy-disk-booted-PCs in my school’s computer lab ran MS-DOS, and the lab teacher was only trained in Basic, so most of my “web development” knowledge came from finding cool websites and, ahem, shamelessly copying their code (special thanks to whoever thought of the “view source” button). I proceeded to learn the absolute minimum amount of HTML I needed to create a web page, but within few hours, it became painfully apparent that with my limited experience, I am not going to be able to build anything worthwhile. Internet gurus told me that a website without CSS, PHP, JavaScript, Java applets, and not to mention a sleek Macromedia Shockwave animation is going to be a joke. So while I did, at the end of the day, create a site, it took way too long, and the results weren’t polished enough for my preference.
SoftwareZDNet

Java developers: Microsoft's OpenJDK build is now generally available

Microsoft has announced general availability (GA) of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, the open source version of the Java development kit (JDK). The release follows the April preview of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, a long term support distribution of OpenJDK. It's a tool that helps Microsoft's developers build its own software and could help other developers that write applications in Java. Microsoft announced GA for the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK at its Build 2021 conference for developers.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Datadog Extension For AWS Lambda Now Generally Available

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (DDOG) - Get Report, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Datadog's AWS Lambda extension. This feature enables engineering teams to send their metrics, traces, and logs securely to Datadog with minimal overhead to their business-critical serverless applications.
Computersamazon.com

Building an Amazon ECS Anywhere home lab with Amazon VPC network connectivity

Since 2014, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) has helped AWS customers orchestrate containerized application deployments across a wide range of different compute environments. Initially, Amazon ECS could only be used with AWS managed compute hardware, such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, AWS Fargate, AWS Wavelength, and AWS Outposts. With the general availability of Amazon ECS Anywhere (ECS Anywhere), it is now possible to use your own compute hardware as capacity for an Amazon ECS cluster.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Microsoft Build- New Windows, Enhanced Arm Support, And Adds Azure Features

Microsoft’s annual Build conference for software developers (Microsoft now calls “Creators”) wraps up this week. In my previous article on Microsoft Build, I focused on three enhancements: Process Advisor and GPT3 for the Microsoft Power Platform and Azure Synapse link for Microsoft Dataverse. In this article, I will highlight more...
Softwareamazon.com

Amazon Redshift ML Is Now Generally Available – Use SQL to Create Machine Learning Models and Make Predictions from Your Data

With Amazon Redshift, you can use SQL to query and combine exabytes of structured and semi-structured data across your data warehouse, operational databases, and data lake. Now that AQUA (Advanced Query Accelerator) is generally available, you can improve the performance of your queries by up to 10 times with no additional costs and no code changes. In fact, Amazon Redshift provides up to three times better price/performance than other cloud data warehouses.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Veeam Announces 2021 Cloud-Native Roadmap; Solutions for AWS, Azure, GCP and Kubernetes

At its VeeamON 2021 event this week, Veeam Software highlighted new capabilities and previewed its 2021 roadmap to help partners accelerate adoption of cloud-native solutions, including the Kasten K10 for Kubernetes, according to a statement released by the company. Veeam’s data protection, backup and recovery platform now includes expanded cloud-native...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Five worthy reads: Distributed cloud is the future of cloud computing

Five worthy reads is a regular column on five noteworthy items we’ve discovered while researching trending and timeless topics. Distributed cloud allows organizations to bring cloud computing closer to their location. This week we look at why it’s the future of cloud computing. Illustration by Balaji KR. Distributed cloud computing...
ComputersSDTimes.com

DockerCon 2021: Updates to the collaborative app dev platform and trusted content announced

Docker announced new improvements to increase velocity, improve workflows, and provide trusted-content offerings to software developers at its DockerCon 2021 annual conference this week. The Docker Collaborative Application Development Program now features three key improvements: Docker Development Environments, a new version of Docker Compose and Scoped Personal Access Tokens. “Today’s...
Cell Phonesthegameroof.com

Learn & Succeed in Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies AZ-303 Exam

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-based platform that allows IT professionals to design and build their applications using the most up-to-date tools and technologies. It will enable professionals to help businesses run more efficiently while freeing up valuable human resources for other priorities. Certification can be helpful for individuals who have recently graduated from college and looking for an entry-level position or who have been working in the field but are unsure of their abilities. It is also an excellent certification for individuals who may be switching careers or individuals who are already employed in the field but want to increase their skill set by specializing in a Microsoft area of expertise.
SoftwareeWeek

Juniper Bolsters its Intent-Based Networking with Release of Apstra 4.0

Juniper Networks unveiled the latest version of its Apstra intent-based networking (IBN) software in an effort to help enterprises automate data center operations. Among other enhancements, Apstra 4.0 features connectivity templates for managing connections to attached systems and additional support for multi-vendor integrations. Apstra, which specializes in IBN and intent-based...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Need to migrate legacy business logic to cloud-native? Here’s how

Translating legacy code to a modern language is only part of the answer. Transitioning to cloud-native architectures is the greater challenge. For decades, information technology executives were faced with two unpalatable options for legacy application modernization: “Rip and replace” or “Leave and layer.”. When a legacy application still provides value,...
Softwaredecrypt.co

Google’s BigQuery Service Adds In-Depth Analytics Tools for Polygon

Google Messages, may soon feature end-to-end encryption. Image: Shutterstock. Data from the Polygon blockchain can now be uploaded and analyzed using Google’s BigQuery service, granting users access to in-depth analytics and insights related to the network. BigQuery is a serverless data warehouse developed by tech giant Google that allows users...
Softwarethreatpost.com

HPE Fixes Critical Zero-Day in Server Management Software

The bug in HPE SIM makes it easy as pie for attackers to remotely trigger code, no user interaction necessary. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has fixed a critical zero-day remote code execution (RCE) flaw in its HPE Systems Insight Manager (SIM) software for Windows that it originally disclosed in December.