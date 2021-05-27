Getting Started with Amazon ECS Anywhere – Now Generally Available

By Re Alvarez-Parmar and Jimmy Hayes | on 20 MAY 2021 | in Amazon Elastic Container Service, Amazon Elastic File System (EFS), Containers | Permalink | Share. I built my first website back in 1997. It was a fan site for my then favorite musician. I didn’t know much about creating websites, but I had a burning desire to tell the World Wide Web (as if anyone was listening) about my musical preferences. The floppy-disk-booted-PCs in my school’s computer lab ran MS-DOS, and the lab teacher was only trained in Basic, so most of my “web development” knowledge came from finding cool websites and, ahem, shamelessly copying their code (special thanks to whoever thought of the “view source” button). I proceeded to learn the absolute minimum amount of HTML I needed to create a web page, but within few hours, it became painfully apparent that with my limited experience, I am not going to be able to build anything worthwhile. Internet gurus told me that a website without CSS, PHP, JavaScript, Java applets, and not to mention a sleek Macromedia Shockwave animation is going to be a joke. So while I did, at the end of the day, create a site, it took way too long, and the results weren’t polished enough for my preference.