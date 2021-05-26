newsbreak-logo
Public Health

MP: Gov't must create COVID-19-related laws to set workplace protocols

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Member of Parliament (MP) for Point-a-Pierre has called on the government to create legislation to ensure proper protocols are implemented at workplaces throughout all industries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when the economy re-opens. David Lee gave this advice following recent news that an offshore worker was discovered...

