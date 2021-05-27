newsbreak-logo
How Richard Ramirez Was Finally Caught

By Amy Beeman
Grunge
 3 days ago
Serial killer Richard Ramirez killed at least 13 people and sexually assaulted at least 11 in Southern California in the mid-1980s, according to CBS News. Known as the Night Stalker, a list of his crimes published by the El Paso Times as reported in Clifford L. Linedecker's book "Night Stalker" says that Ramirez's victims ranged in age from 16 to 83. They were male and female. Ramirez shot them, stabbed them, and slashed their throats. He bludgeoned, mutilated, and sodomized. He burglarized and robbed. The Night Stalker terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

