Made From Bird Bones, These Could Be The Oldest Known Tattooing Tools

There once was a time when humans held everything we knew in our heads. That might sound impossible these days when the internet is at our fingertips, but for millennia, it was our only way of passing on knowledge. Now, some researchers want to remind us that there is still place for ancient memory techniques to be taught in the modern world. And there is more than one such technique, too. In ancient Greece and Rome, people would construct mental maps with a technique known as a memory palace or method of loci. As their mind walked from room to room, scholars and clergy were...