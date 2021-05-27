newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pallbearing Traditions From Around The World

By Mina Elwell
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In general terms, a pallbearer is usually thought of as anyone who helps to carry a coffin, though it can also refer to a member of the funeral procession or honor guard who escorts the dead. For most in the western world, it likely conjures up an image of six somber people in suits shouldering the casket of a close friend or relative — but around the world pallbearing traditions are as diverse and fascinating as any other death ritual. Every aspect of funeral traditions are steeped in cultural heritage, and how people choose to carry their family members from their homes to their final resting places is no exception.

www.grunge.com
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Volunteers#Dancing Pallbearers#Lebanon#Santa Maria#Religious Traditions#Family Tradition#Modern History#Modern Dance#World Heritage#The Vintage News#Cnn#Ghanian#Bbc#Torajans#Local Funeral Customs#New York Times#Catholic Church#Atlas Obscura#Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Related
Nashville, TNtnledger.com

Around the world in eating daze with Gigamunch

The question to my wife has become part of the weekly routine: Where are we going next Monday night?. The answer, most recently, was the Philippines. Previous answers have included Brazil, South Africa, Laos and Nepal. Next week it will be Persia, the week after that, Ethiopia. We’re not actually...
TravelRichmond Register

Around the world in 101 wonderful days

Grab your coat, hat and luggage and let's board the Saga Rose on January 4th 2002 for a trip around the world. We will be gone 110 days, hit 36 ports in 25 countries and travel some 32,000 nautical miles. On Jan. 3, we fly overnight from the USA to...
PhotographyPosted by
Vice

Surreal and Terrifying Photos of Border Walls Around the World

Read this article first on Upday. Border walls don’t just serve to keep people out. For Magnum photographer Rafal Milach, they are powerful symbols of division and propaganda. For nearly a decade, Milach has been working on a multi-disciplinary project examining the mechanisms of political control represented in architecture and...
Chinatheiet.org

Engineering places around the world

In celebration of IET@150 this month, we take a look at what the world has to offer when it comes to marvels of engineering. Great engineering laboratories are usually in easy-to-get-to places, that is unless you’re very keen that no one knows exactly what it is you’re engineering. It was...
Public HealthBoston Globe

India’s tragedy reverberates around the world

Last week saw another in a ghastly series of records in India’s desperate battle against COVID-19. Nearly 28,000 people died; more than 2.3 million new cases were reported. After the first wave of the disease in 2020 quickly faded, the second wave has proved to be devastating, deadly, and tenacious.
RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Arlo, Aurora, Jayden and 30 More Top Baby Names From Around the World in 2021

Every year we eagerly await the Social Security Administration's top baby names of the year according to official birth data from around the US, but Nameberry, a baby name resource, also compiles tons of information about the monikers trending both in the US and around the world. The site shared some of its findings when it comes to the most popular names according to its readers across the globe, and highlighted 25 countries, listing each one's five most popular names for boys and girls.
Food & Drinksgadventures.com

Foods to try: breakfast around the world

Whether your day begins with a thick stack of syrup-drenched waffles, a plate of hummus and veggies, or a bowl of spicy and tangy Choley puri, breakfast around the world is personal and unique to each culture and person. Travel brings us in touch with local flavour including delicious regional breakfast traditions. Let’s take a look at some unique breakfasts from around the globe.
HomelessBBC

The woman who walked around the world

"Why?" It's a simple question, and one that people ask Angela Maxwell frequently. Yet until recently, the American struggled to answer why, exactly, she upended a perfectly fine life in pursuit of a big dream. But for Maxwell, "why" is a question worth answering. After all, she embarked on a journey that very few people attempt: in 2013, she decided to walk around the world – alone.
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

When Will Covid Vaccines Be Available Around the World?

Experts say it could be 2023 or later before COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in some countries. The United States, Israel and Britain are among the countries where more than half of the population has gotten at least one injection, or shot. But, some countries have fewer than one percent of their populations vaccinated. They include South Africa, Pakistan and Venezuela. About 10 countries — mostly in Africa — reportedly have no vaccines at all.
RecipesTime Out Global

18 street food dishes from around the world that you have to try

As city streets around the world show signs of life again, we're reminded of all the things that make them so special – not least of which is the bevvy of street food vendors who keep us full when we're on the go. It's the dosa cart in New York City, the snack shop in Tokyo, the falafel stall in London, the taco truck in LA and the hole in the wall in Paris. These faithful cooks may be working with small kitchens, but the food they're slinging is brimming with soul.
Environmenttimesvirginian.com

Restoring Coral Reefs Around the World

(Family Features) If the world does nothing, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. However, there are groups working to restore...
Food & DrinksGear Patrol

The 10 Best Coffee Roasters Around the World

In the opening pages of Jordan Michelman and Zachary Carlsen’s The New Rules of Coffee, the cofounders of Sprudge write, “Drinking coffee is one of the most global things you do each day.”. The coffee plant, though exceptionally finicky and difficult to work with, grows across four continents, in at...
Houston, TXABC7 Chicago

3-D murals take you around the world

ALIEF, Texas -- Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country, but you can see dozens of different cultures in just a few blocks when you visit Alief. The International Management District commissioned well-known artist Armando Castelan to create 22 3-D globe murals. Each one is painted...
MoviesPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

15 Movies That Were Banned Around The World

Hollywood has churned out plenty of controversial movies in the past century. Some have become heralded as cinematic masterpieces, while others remain tied to their past infamy. But in some countries, a problematic movie could be subject to a nationwide ban. While many of these prohibitive measures have been reversed years after the fact, it’s still fascinating to learn why a certain movie became illegal in another region.
AstronomyThe Independent

How the Supermoon looked around the world

The fifth full moon of the year is traditionally known as the flower moon. On this occasion, the full moon is appearing at the perigee, the closest moment in the moon’s orbit of Earth, in what is known as a supermoon, and in some parts of the world, during a lunar eclipse, sometimes referred to as a blood moon.
PoliticsBBC

US returns ancient stone carvings to Thailand

Two ancient sandstone carvings, believed to have been stolen from Thailand and smuggled to the US during the Vietnam War, are being repatriated. The carvings were originally lintels - support beams - in temples dating back to the 10th Century and feature the Hindu deities Indra and Yama. For decades...
WorldTelegraph

Where are the no-fly zones around the world?

The UK Government has instructed UK airlines to reroute flights to avoid Belarusian airspace, after fighter jets forced a Ryanair plane to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday, in order to detain individuals on board. “We need to stop any aircraft overflying Belarus,” Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom...
Miami, FLsflcn.com

Chefs of the Caribbean brings the Caribbean to homes around the world

[MIAMI] – You can enjoy a Caribbean lifestyle no matter where you live, and Chefs of the Caribbean has everything you need to do so. The brand’s recently enhanced website offers Caribbean-inspired accessories, apparel, food, books and more. Giving visitors the opportunity to discover and enjoy the fascinating Caribbean culture.