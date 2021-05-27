Pallbearing Traditions From Around The World

In general terms, a pallbearer is usually thought of as anyone who helps to carry a coffin, though it can also refer to a member of the funeral procession or honor guard who escorts the dead. For most in the western world, it likely conjures up an image of six somber people in suits shouldering the casket of a close friend or relative — but around the world pallbearing traditions are as diverse and fascinating as any other death ritual. Every aspect of funeral traditions are steeped in cultural heritage, and how people choose to carry their family members from their homes to their final resting places is no exception.