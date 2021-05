How many of us complain about what we don’t have or how bad things are in our lives instead of being thankful for what we do have? How many times a day do we thank God for the blessings in our lives? Remember no matter if you are a Christian or not God blesses each and every one. Matthew 5:45 says, “It rains on the just and the unjust.” The sun shines for all. So how can we live above the fray? How can we be positive in a sometimes-negative world?