While we all may be commuting less than usual at the moment, that doesn’t preclude the fact that commuting by bicycle is more popular than it has been in decades. More and more people are swapping four wheels for two in an attempt to stay fit and save the environment. But, there are certain things that make bike riding to work slightly less convenient, and one of those is the lack of cup holders for your morning coffee. If you miss sipping on your morning beverage of choice during your commute, consider investing in one of the best bike cup holders.