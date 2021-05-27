The Beat Behind Afrobeat: A Guide to the Music of Tony Allen

One of the underrated markers of impactful artistry is the ability to evolve through the course of one’s career. For someone like Tony Allen, the legendary drummer known for pioneering afrobeat with Fela Kuti, it would be understandable if he wanted to stay in that lane year after year. Afrobeat bands still rock dance floors to this day, after all, and Allen’s playing never dipped before his unfortunate passing in 2020. In recent years, however, the maestro has been ushering in new eras of artists and sounds, culminating in the release of his posthumous album, aptly titled There Is No End, out now on Blue Note Records. The stunning LP reflects Allen’s expansive creativity and features bright young talent like Sampa the Great, Danny Brown, Lava La Rue, Skepta, and more.