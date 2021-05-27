The Beat Behind Afrobeat: A Guide to the Music of Tony Allen
Everyone knows Fela Kuti as the father of Afrobeat, but it was Tony Allen, Kuti’s drummer in Africa ‘70, who was the literal beat behind it. Even after defecting from Kuti and launching his own successful solo career, Allen was regularly tapped as a session musician by artists around the world. With credits on dozens of albums in genres as far reaching as Wassoulou, Música popular brasileira, mbalax, and even techno, Tony Allen seemed to have been on a mission to play drums on every record imaginable. Thus, in the year of grief that was 2020, Tony Allen’s death from abdominal aortic aneurysm was an indescribable loss.daily.bandcamp.com