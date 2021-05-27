newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Beat Behind Afrobeat: A Guide to the Music of Tony Allen

Amadhia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows Fela Kuti as the father of Afrobeat, but it was Tony Allen, Kuti’s drummer in Africa ‘70, who was the literal beat behind it. Even after defecting from Kuti and launching his own successful solo career, Allen was regularly tapped as a session musician by artists around the world. With credits on dozens of albums in genres as far reaching as Wassoulou, Música popular brasileira, mbalax, and even techno, Tony Allen seemed to have been on a mission to play drums on every record imaginable. Thus, in the year of grief that was 2020, Tony Allen’s death from abdominal aortic aneurysm was an indescribable loss.

daily.bandcamp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Fela Kuti
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Afrobeat#Music Production#Jazz Music#New Music#Good Music#Sound Of Music#Rhythm Guitar#00 10 00 58#Nepa#Black Voices#Finnish#Inspiration Information 4#Strut Records#Ndagga Rhythm Force#Funk#Drums#Dub Techno#Kwashibu Area Band#London Rapper Ty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

There Is No End

In a video from a Paris recording session in 2014, Tony Oladipo Allen jams behind a drum set, hands lightly grasping the sticks, his body at ease. His mind was likely laser-focused on the rhythms, and yet nothing about him reads tense or forced. In this moment, the late drummer, composer, and Fela Kuti collaborator personifies Black cool—a term that, to borrow from the Roots drummer Questlove’s description, means Allen radiated “cool heat, intensity held in check by reserves of self-possession.”
Musicearmilk.com

Tony Allen delivers powerful final statement with 'There Is No End'

One of the underrated markers of impactful artistry is the ability to evolve through the course of one’s career. For someone like Tony Allen, the legendary drummer known for pioneering afrobeat with Fela Kuti, it would be understandable if he wanted to stay in that lane year after year. Afrobeat bands still rock dance floors to this day, after all, and Allen’s playing never dipped before his unfortunate passing in 2020. In recent years, however, the maestro has been ushering in new eras of artists and sounds, culminating in the release of his posthumous album, aptly titled There Is No End, out now on Blue Note Records. The stunning LP reflects Allen’s expansive creativity and features bright young talent like Sampa the Great, Danny Brown, Lava La Rue, Skepta, and more.
CelebritiesPublic Radio International PRI

Tony Allen and Ben Okri’s cosmosis

With so much division in the world, it's refreshing when people come together, like the late Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen and Nigerian writer Ben Okri. The tune is “Cosmosis.” Okri's words reflect the social and political chaos swirling the globe these days.
Musicmusicomh.com

Tony Allen – There Is No End

It’s witness to the universal appeal of his high life, afrobeat and afrofunk rhythms, that the esteemed bandleader and drummer Tony Allen somehow managed to persuade talents such as rappers Danny Brown and Sampa The Great, grime MC Skepta, Nigerian novelist Ben Okri and up and comers like Lava La Rue, Tsunami and Koreatown Oddity to guest on his final album. Thankfully, unlike the majority of posthumous releases, these are no sketches for his sweetheart, this album is a full blown love letter to the truest of his many passions: the boundless possibilities of collaboration within modern music. It feels like a passing of the baton onto the next generation.
Moviesarise.tv

Audio Adaptation of Broadway Musical ‘FELA!’ to Debut on Clubhouse

An audio adaptation of the popular Broadway musical FELA!, will premiere on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16 on the popular drop-in audio chart platform, Clubhouse. The adaptation, titled ‘Fela Ten Twenty’ will feature a new interpretation of Bill T. Jones and Jim Lewis’ original FELA! script, framing the ongoing #EndSars movement in the context of Fela Kuti’s legacy. It was written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Folake Olowofoyeku Dances Into the Light

In her youth, Folake Olowofoyeku danced behind closed doors, hidden from her family and friends, those who may never have suspected just how badly she desired to express herself through art. That was a world away ago in Lagos, Nigeria and years before her acting career led her to the title role in "Bob Hearts Abishola," the top-rated CBS sitcom she stars in, which concludes its second season this week.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

His Songs - The Keith Jarrett Songbook - Companion Mixtape

Two hours are so quick to fill and one has to often exclude tracks that deserve attention but for one reason or another (length, similarities to other selections, need for variety and flow etc.) don't find the right spot in the playlist... To remedy the situation we have a "companion mixtape" series when it's necessary to share great music in addition to that which is included in our regular show.
Rock MusicPosted by
TheStreet

New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

SF Jazz Fest lifts off with guiding spirit Thelonious Monk

Newly sourced Thelonious Monk live documents have been dropping over the past couple of years with an unorthodox whimsy usually reserved for a Tik Tok discovery. We’re not talking reissues, compilations or anthologies…. Real live full concerts, where Monk, one of the all time master composers and pianists, was being vintage Monk. Except we missed it. These are sacred occasions the public did not get to hear until 50 some odd years later. Moments where intellect, magic, and improvisation lined up at the hands of an original jazz master. Similar to photos snapped with just the right filter, that got lost in your device. Something uncommon, that never hit the ‘Gram.
MusicNPR

Bakosó: Cuban Grooves Meet Afrobeats

Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi jumps on new sounds as they emerge. He's documented the Cuban rap movement (2005's Inventos: Hip-Hop) and the fusion between highlife and hip-hop (2008's Homegrown: HipLife in Ghana). So when he noticed a new style that mixed Cuban music, hip-hop, a hint of reggaeton and Afrobeats, Eli recalls telling his brother Kahil, "Yo, let's go down there and document this genre being born."