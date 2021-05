The second season of Evil has been in limbo all year, but CBS has announced that it will be moving to a new platform. The supernatural drama Evil debuted on CBS last season and pulled decent if not spectacular ratings in the Thursday 10 PM EST timeslot. It was renewed for a second year, but as we approach the end of the regular season, it still has not received a premiere date. Like many other shows, it was delayed due to COVID-related production shutdowns, but almost every other show from last season has returned by this point or at least received a premiere date. The lack of news on Evil certainly has had some wondering if the show might be on the outs at the network, but now we know that the second season will finally see the light of day, though on a different venue.