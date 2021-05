Last Thursday, 15 South Meadow School students went home with a box. Inside the box were all the ingredients and instructions necessary to make a meal for two at home. Thanks to a new take on the Cornucopia Project’s Cool Chefs program, students from the school signed up to receive the meal kit that included everything one would need for a meal consisting of Pizza Margherita, mesclun salad with lemon vinaigrette and dessert. Since the Cornucopia hasn’t been able to hold its traditional Cool Chefs afterschool program this year, they created a culinary committee to determine how they could keep young cooking enthusiasts engaged and came up with the Cool Chefs at Home meal kit.