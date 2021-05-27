LISTEN: John Carlson Show, May27--8am hour
8am hour -- KVI is encouraging listeners to donate to the Salvation Army NW's annual fundraiser this week, KVI callers sound off on Critical Race Theory and underlying hatred of a market economy by its adherents, a new example of the mainstream news media double-standard on illegal immigration and the Trump Administration, new book about Presidential campaign shows the demanding/diva side of Sen. Bernie Sanders, does Kirby have a political future in Texas?, trans-gender athletes and high school sports, a KVI caller talks about the desire to move out of WA due to contrived politics and excessive taxes/cost of living, a new study by health experts says mask mandates didn't slow the spread of COVID 19 last year.kvi.com