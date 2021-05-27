Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, May27--8am hour

By KVI staff
kvi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article8am hour -- KVI is encouraging listeners to donate to the Salvation Army NW's annual fundraiser this week, KVI callers sound off on Critical Race Theory and underlying hatred of a market economy by its adherents, a new example of the mainstream news media double-standard on illegal immigration and the Trump Administration, new book about Presidential campaign shows the demanding/diva side of Sen. Bernie Sanders, does Kirby have a political future in Texas?, trans-gender athletes and high school sports, a KVI caller talks about the desire to move out of WA due to contrived politics and excessive taxes/cost of living, a new study by health experts says mask mandates didn't slow the spread of COVID 19 last year.

kvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigration#Race#Sen Bernie Sanders#Salvation Army Nw#Critical Race Theory#The Trump Administration#Wa#Covid#8am Hour#Kvi Callers#Listeners#This Week#Trans Gender Athletes#Book#Presidential Campaign#Contrived Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Society
Related
TV & Videoskvi.com

LISTEN: Guest Host Kirby Wilbur, May 20 --5pm hour

5pm topics: Back in the saddle again - the one and only Kirby Wilbur is this weeks guest host! // Group of teens linked to lengthy crime spree in SE Portland // Portland police, community concerned about cycle of violence // It's filing week in Washington state- If you're serious about wanting to change things in our state run for office! // Listener calls.
Seattle, WAkvi.com

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 1 --3pm hour

3pm topics: Judge releases man accused of killing victim's pet dog in Pioneer Square // Man shot and killed in Seattle homeless encampment // GUEST: Jorge Ventura, reporter with The Daily Caller, joined Ari with an update on what's going on at the southern border // The Swamp: US meat supply under threat after White House confirms massive ransomware attack, VP Harris blasted for ignoring Memorial Day weekend, VP Harris distancing herself from Biden’s border crisis? // The Woke Report: The Friends Reunion ignores diversity again, Now names of seasons aren't inclusive?!
San Francisco, CAkgoradio.com

Consul General of Israel for the PNW joins The John Rothmann Show

FILE – In this May 11, 2021, file photo, smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Israel is at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years. Yet this may all bolster Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)
Politicsksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 06.02 – Politics with Dee Wampler

Local attorney Dee Wampler joins Nick Reed this hour. Here’s what they cover:. Dee shares several disrespectful comments made by President Biden. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. and the Trump investigation. California Equality Act. Juan Williams announced that he’s leaving”The Five” after nearly seven years as a daily host on the...
U.S. Politicstomwoods.com

Ep. 1907 Another Fake Narrative Smashed: Government, the Fed, and 2008

We don’t want to live in a world in which our kids grow up believing that Dr. Fauci and his interventions saved the world, but that’s what can happen if a false narrative takes root. Likewise, if people think “deregulation” caused the last financial crisis, that’s going to lead people to make dumb decisions in the future. So we’re going into detail on this, to smash it once and for all.
PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Democrats are dangerous

Afraid of what? The letter from Jerry Mathis titled “Republicans are dangerous” must be a joke, claiming that Fox News spreads lies and conspiracy theories in favor of Republicans. Have you ever heard of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc.? All mouthpieces for the Democrats. Just another typical no-common-sense individual who can’t help it, since he was probably indoctrinated by liberal teachers and professors. I tell you what is dangerous, cities such as Chicago, New York, L.A., Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Houston, etc. By the way, they are all run by Democrats.
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Republicans are pushing country toward disaster

Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”
ElectionsSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: It’s time for the adults in the GOP to speak out

Public Religion Research Institute poll: 1 in 4 Republicans believes in QAnon mythology. Reuters/ISPOS poll: 61% believe the election was stolen from Trump. From a joint appearance of Marjorie Greene and Matt Gaetz: Gaetz stated, “The Second Amendment isn’t about hunting. It’s about the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government.”
Congress & CourtsVictoria Advocate

Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers

The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge to Mississippi’s new abortion restrictions, setting up the possibility that the Court could re-think Roe v. Wade. That announcement cast a spotlight on a bill introduced recently by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey called the Judiciary Act of 2021 which would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13. Supporters used the specter of an imminent reversal of Roe to build enthusiasm for the measure, while Republicans – labeling the bill as the sort of “court-packing” proposed by FDR as a way to counter a Supreme Court that had blocked parts of his New Deal in 1937 – screamed bloody murder:
tucson.com

Ex-Phoenix TV anchor joins GOP race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix television news anchor filed paperwork Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for Arizona governor in 2022 and launched a website to tout her campaign. Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake joins two other Republicans who launched their campaigns last month. Lake has been widely...
Presidential Electionworld-wire.com

Diamond and Silk at the MAGA rally 2021

The next MAGA rally is going to be held at Wisconsin on 12th June, 2021. MAGA (Make America Great Again) rallies get their name from the very famous catchphrase used by Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton in the presidential elections. However, the term was brought into the mainstream when Donald Trump made it the main slogan for his presidential campaign. The next rally is going to be a big one because it features speakers like.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Nina Turner Q & A: where the major 11th Congressional District candidates stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After years of working to promote liberal policies at the national level, Nina Turner wants to do so from Congress. Turner, 53, of Cleveland, has spent most of her life working in politics. Following stints on Cleveland City Council and in the state Senate, Nina Turner became a national name through her work on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns and during her time running Our Revolution, the political group that supports candidates who share Sanders’ liberal vision of the country.
ElectionsLongview News-Journal

Letter: Nonsense

What’s all this noise about voting restrictions? Why bother with the voting nonsense at all? Send the so-called representatives and senators home; who needs them anyway?. All we need is to reinstate Donald Trump as our true leader. Everyone knows Biden only won because he cheated. Donald knows what we need; he can appoint a governor for each state. I suggest our own Gohmert to run Texas.
Minoritiesdistincttoday.net

Seminary Built on Slavery and Jim Crow Labor Has Begun Paying Reparations

[Race affects our lives in countless ways. To read more stories on race from The New York Times, sign up here for our Race/Related newsletter.]. One night in 1858, Carter Dowling, an enslaved Black man forced to work without pay at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Northern Virginia, made the brave decision to escape.
Iowa Statevoiceofalexandria.com

North Iowa state representatives react to 'back the blue,' protest bill legislation

Almost a year after the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin inspired protests across the United States and around the world, including in Iowa, the Republican-led state senate successfully amended legislation that would simultaneously bolster law enforcement while also ramping up punishments for individuals who are convicted of escalating demonstrations into riots.