newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Is P/E Ratio?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEUDk_0aDePaFb00

When you buy stock, you’re essentially buying a tiny piece of the company it represents. Understanding how profitable the company is in relation to its stock price can be an important consideration for investors.

Support Small: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

The definition of the price-to-earnings ratio, usually called a P/E ratio, is the ratio between how much a stock costs and how much in profits that company is making. Investors can use P/E ratios to find affordable stocks when the market is expensive.

Price-Earnings Ratio

You find a P/E ratio by dividing a stock’s share price by the earnings per share, or EPS, which is simply the total net profits from the last year divided by the total number of outstanding shares.

So, if a company has a share price of $20 and an EPS of $0.50, that would give it a P/E ratio of 40. Looking at it simply, the number in a P/E ratio tells you how much you have to pay to get one dollar of underlying company profits. If a company has a share price of $20 and an EPS of $0.50, you need to spend $40 to get the equivalent of one dollar of earnings (two shares).

Share prices change on a daily basis and new earnings figures are released every three months. As a result, a company’s P/E ratio will change constantly.

Read: Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple and These Other Companies

What Is a Good P/E Ratio?

A lower P/E ratio is typically better because it means you’re getting more bang for your buck, but there are many different factors to a good P/E ratio and a bad one.

Different industries have different standards for what constitutes a good P/E ratio, and the size or age of a company can also play a major role in how the market will view a company’s ratio of price to earnings. If you’re trying to decide between buying stock in a massive, established investment bank and a plucky young biotech firm, just comparing their P/E ratios won’t be very useful.

Comparing a company to other similarly sized companies in the same type of business is the best way to judge what a “good” price-to-earnings ratio is. If a stock has a lower P/E ratio than its peers, that’s generally a good sign.

Read: The Best Robo-Advisors

How To Use P/E Ratios When Picking Stocks

Price-to-earnings ratios are one of the most valuable metrics when picking stocks, and investors can follow the practice of “value investing.” This means that you should invest in stocks with low P/E ratios, where you’re getting good value for your investment dollar. Warren Buffett is one of the most notable value investors .

P/E ratios can also paint an incomplete picture, however. Some companies might have high P/E ratios because they’re reinvesting all of their profits internally to become bigger, better companies. They might look expensive based solely on their earnings ratios, but if their lack of profits means they’re growing rapidly, they’re probably still going to be a strong investment in the long run.

A company with a low P/E ratio could be an old company with an outdated business model that’s on the decline. Investors commonly refer to this as a “value trap.” The company may still be profitable, but its prospects for the future are bleak, meaning it wouldn’t be a smart stock to buy.

A company that has taken on lots of debt to fund expansion will likely have a better P/E ratio than its peers as the money it is borrowing doesn’t reduce earnings. This company might be a much weaker stock overall because of its larger debt load.

See: The Top 10 Stocks for 2021

Do Your Homework

You should always consider a stock’s P/E ratio before investing, but remember the number is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle. Any purchase of stock should involve carefully researching the company. Be sure that, in addition to knowing its P/E ratio, you also understand what the number means in the context of the underlying business.

More From GOBankingRates Last updated: May 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Is P/E Ratio?

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Stock Prices#Stock Investors#Strong Earnings#P E Ratios#Price Earnings Ratio#Price To Earnings Ratios#Buying Stock#Share Prices#Outstanding Shares#Affordable Stocks#Debt#Picking Stocks#Company#Definition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

What Are Blue Chip Stocks?

If you follow the stock market -- even as a casual observer -- chances are that you've heard the term "blue chip stock." These stocks, known for their reliable returns, are often used as a benchmark...
StocksHerald & Review

How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

Take it from me, a devoted income investor: It is way too easy to get suckered in by a big dividend yield. There's nothing wrong with high-yielding stocks per se, but you need to make sure there's more to the story than a fat payout, or you're likely to get burned.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into HP's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is trading at $29.50, after a 8.12% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 13.53%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 94.91%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Dick's Sporting Goods

In the current session, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is trading at $99.69, after a 1.31% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 19.92%, and in the past year, by 176.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Cavco Industries

In the current session, Cavco Indus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is trading at $227.85, after a 2.16% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 5.07%, and in the past year, by 19.80%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksBenzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for AutoZone

Looking into the current session, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is trading at $1400.38, after a 1.42% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 4.08%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 22.03%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Domino's Pizza

In the current market session, Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is trading at $417.66, after a 0.77% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 4.15%, and in the past year, by 11.68%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Vipshop Holdings

Looking into the current session, Vipshop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) is trading at $21.65, after a 1.10% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 27.79%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 44.53%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Keysight Technologies

Right now, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) share price is at $139.47, after a 0.95% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.17%, but in the past year, spiked by 36.72%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Container Store Group: P/E Ratio Insights

Looking into the current session, Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is trading at $12.43, after a 5.13% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 17.37%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 470.06%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
StocksBenzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Apollo Global Management

In the current market session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is trading at $57.05, after a 0.63% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 11.15%, and in the past year, by 31.88%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

Warren Buffett didn't start out investing with $108 billion. Like every other successful investor, he began his career with a much smaller amount than he has now. You don't have to have a lot of money to begin investing. A few hundred dollars should allow you to buy several solid stocks. And investing in the stocks of companies that pay dividends will allow you to receive steady returns on your investment.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Dollar General Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dollar General. The company has an average price target of $226.38 with a high of $252.00 and a low of $190.00.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

When stock prices rise, dividend yields fall. Because of that inverse relationship, the rally in the S&P 500 over the past year has pushed the yield on the average stock in that index down to about 1.4%. However, while most stocks have rallied in the last year, some haven't quite...
Stocksstocksequity.com

Volatile Stock to Watch: ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), InspireMD, Inc. (AMEX:NSPR)

ObsEva SA (OBSV) with the stream of -1.05% also noticed, India InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) encountered a rapid change of -0.61% in the last hour of Friday’s trading session. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) closed at $2.83 and the price was 37.50% so far this year. The price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio) is a stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio divided by the growth rate of its earnings for a specified time period. The PEG ratio is used to determine a stock’s value while taking the company’s earnings growth into account, and is considered to provide a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. Last traded has a PEG ratio of 0 where as its P/E ratio was 0.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

When you're hunting for stocks to add to your portfolio, the best way to fuel and maximize your returns is to focus on high-quality companies that you can hold on to for many years. Not all stocks make the cut, but finding ones that do might be easier than you think.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks Instead of Dogecoin

If you love lottery tickets, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is right up your alley. Especially in recent months, the adorably puckish cryptocurrency is a dramedy of rocketship gains and cartoonishly steep losses. But its volatility and unpredictability mean that it isn't a great investment for everyone. The issue with Dogecoin as an...
Stocksfidelity.com

Stocks ideas: Value, growth, and more

While bullish momentum has slowed somewhat behind global stock markets in recent months—stocks have moved sideways since early April—investors are broadly having another good year. The S&P 500 is up nearly 11% year to date on a total return basis, as is the MSCI EAFE. Value is outpacing growth by a wide margin thus far, with the Russell 2000 Value up 25%, compared with a 1% gain for the Russell 2000 Growth.1.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What Does Capri Holdings Debt Look Like?

Shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) rose by 17.24% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Capri Holdings has. According to the Capri Holdings's most recent balance sheet as reported on May 26, 2021, total debt is at $1.34 billion, with $1.22 billion in long-term debt and $123.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $232.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.11 billion.