This Is The Net Worth Of Zoltan Bathory

Rap fans know that Lil Wayne and Birdman have had a tight (and tumultuous) relationship dating all the way back to 1991. However, in 2014, a dispute over the release of Weezy’s album Tha Carter 5 put their father-son bond to the test. A long-term feud ensued, culminating in a shooting that many believed was a failed hit on Lil Wayne. By the end of the decade, it was hard to keep up with the barrage of lawsuits, diss tracks, and online threats coming from both camps. But was their beef really all about dollars? Take one look at Lil Wayne’s net worth, and you’ll know he’s not hurting for money. Birdman’s net worth is nothing to sneeze at either. Get the real story behind their falling out and find out who is richer.