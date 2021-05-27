newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Robinhood cannot block Massachusetts securities regulators' case, judge rules

By Nate Raymond
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEou2_0aDePYR100

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts judge on Thursday rejected Robinhood’s bid to block state regulators from moving forward with their enforcement action alleging that the online brokerage encourages inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger said Robinhood could continue challenging in court the validity of the state’s new fiduciary rule, which underlies Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s case against it.

But Salinger said that did not mean he should in the interim block Galvin, who oversees the state’s securities division, from proceeding with his case, noting that some claims were unrelated to the new regulation.

“If the court were to strike down the challenged regulation, the division would still be entitled to press its separate claims that Robinhood’s alleged conduct was nonetheless unethical or dishonest,” Salinger wrote.

He requested further briefing on whether Robinhood’s challenge to the fiduciary rule should be put on hold pending the outcome of Galvin’s administrative case, though he said it would be “unusual” to do so.

Debra O’Malley, Galvin’s spokeswoman, said he was pleased by the ruling, while Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay, a spokeswoman for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood, welcomed the judge’s decision to address the rule’s validity.

Galvin’s office had argued the issue should be first heard by the administrative hearing officer presiding over his case against Robinhood, which is seeking to go public through an initial public offering.

Galvin announced his case in December, before the social media-driven rally in stocks like GameStop Corp prompted by retail investors buying the stocks on platforms like Robinhood.

Robinhood sued in April, arguing Galvin lacked authority to adopt the fiduciary rule and that it conflicted with federal law. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019 adopted its own rule for brokerages that rejected the standard Galvin was enforcing.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Federal Case Law#Federal Regulators#Federal Court#Federal Law#Securities#Gamestop Corp#State Regulators#Massachusetts Secretary#Authority#Hearing#Risky Trades#Officer#Brokerages#Retail Investors#Initial Public Offering#April#State Bill Galvin#Menlo Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts StateBevNET.com

LEVIA Launches Cannabis-Infused Seltzer In Massachusetts

LEVIA launched in early 2021, offering the first cannabis-infused seltzers now available for sale at over 70 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. All LEVIA products provide a fast and predictable onset from a choice of sativa, hybrid or indica cannabis, a consistent experience, and no hangover – all made in Georgetown, Mass. with the finest locally-sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients.