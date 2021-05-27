Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series. LeBron James over 2.5 threes + Nikola Jokic over 1.5 threes parlay (+303) – DraftKings (12:56 PM CT) LeBron continues to play passively, staying around the perimeter and not driving to the rack. Even when he does look to drive, the Suns are comfortable putting a wall up since the Lakers' shooters are struggling in the series. LeBron has taken 16 threes in the series, and I expect that rate to continue Thursday. For Jokic, it makes sense to continue dragging Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter out to the perimeter since neither is quick on their feet. Jokic has taken 11 threes in the series, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him make two in Game 3.