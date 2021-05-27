newsbreak-logo
Mass gatherings during Malaysian election directly and indirectly boosted COVID-19 spread

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew estimates suggest that mass gatherings during an election in the Malaysian state of Sabah directly caused 70 percent of COVID-19 cases detected in Sabah after the election, and indirectly caused 64.4 percent of cases elsewhere in Malaysia. Jue Tao Lim of the National University of Singapore, Kenwin Maung of the University of Rochester, New York, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology.

