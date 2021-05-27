newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Decision That Turned The Battle Of Britain In Britain's Favor

By Chris Littlechild
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Battle of Britain, which took place during World War II, was a primarily air-based conflict between the United Kingdom's air force and Germany's own, the Luftwaffe. The world hung in the balance at the time of this campaign, which was fought (per Britannica) from July to September 1940. Adolf Hitler's objective had been to clear the way for a naval invasion of Great Britain (which, with much of France firmly under his control, was isolated and vulnerable at the time).

www.grunge.com
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#France#The Battle Of Britain#The Royal Air Force#Luftwaffe#The London Blitz#Allied#Fuhrer#Soviet Union#German Occupation#United Kingdom#England#British Isles#Raf Bases#Berlin#Frequent Bombing Raids#Reprieve#Campaign#Pilots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
U.K.Valdosta Daily Times

POLING: When Winston created Churchill

Had Winston Churchill not created himself, the world would have had to create him out of necessity. In his excellent book, "Churchill: Walking with Destiny," Andrew Roberts asserts Churchill began preparing himself as a child for the role he would play as British prime minister during World War II. Though...
EnvironmentBloomberg

What Boris Johnson Can Learn from Britain's Greens

When U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Biden's Earth Day summit that protecting the environment was not “some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging,” supporters laughed, opponents were outraged and Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to “Bunny Hugger.”. But Johnson hit on an important fact, the...
U.K.BBC

Why did a Nazi leader crash-land in Scotland?

One of the most bizarre episodes of World War Two unfolded on a farm to the south of Glasgow on 10 May 1941. A German airman parachuted out of his Messerschmitt Bf 110 just before it crashed near Floors Farm in Eaglesham. He was promptly arrested by a pitchfork-wielding local...
MilitaryBBC

Spitfire pilot's Battle of Britain medals sold for £110k

Medals awarded to a Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot have sold for £110,000. Group Captain Brian Kingcome's seven commendations, which included the Distinguished Service Order (DSO), were auctioned on Wednesday. He flew out of Biggin Hill in Kent during World War Two, later settling Devon where he died aged 76...
Politicsweaponsandwarfare.com

The First Secret Missions over Great Britain

In the mid-1930s, the German high command was dominated by the view that the main threat to the formation and expansion of the ‘Thousand-Year Reich’ was France. Furthermore, Hitler considered Britain a potential ally. However, the ubiquitous Abwehr stretched its secret tentacles in the direction of England. In 1936, the National Security Division of Military Intelligence (MI5) had exposed and arrested the Abwehr-I agent Lieutenant Gortz. He was sentenced to four years in prison. After that, the Führer ordered a halt to all espionage activity in England. But then he relented and in early 1937 this work was resumed. By September 1939, Abwehr-I had 253 agents in British territory.
Public Healthcampuslately.com

The inaugural schedule in Britain will not be delayed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that there was currently no clear reason to change the timetable to ease restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus epidemic. However, he reaffirmed the government’s demand for compliance with the new, more permissive travel rules Countries in the yellow category should not...
EconomyTelegraph

Britain risks Italian-style stagnation without 'decisive decade'

Britain must seize advantage of its economic opportunities after Brexit or risk Italy-style stagnation, the Resolution Foundation has warned. A toxic combination of challenges including changes wrought by Covid and the end of the fossil fuel economy could mean the country lags behind rivals in Europe without decisive action, the think tank said. It added that the Government did not appear to have a plan to tackle the problem.
Economywhtc.com

Britain told to ‘go into battle’ for the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain should “go into battle” for the City of London after Brexit to strengthen its role as a globally open market that does not take rules from a “protectionist” European Union, a think-tank said in a paper published on Friday. “The City has suffered from benign neglect,...
Militarynavaltoday.com

Britain’s next generation of frigates named

Five names have been selected for the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates. The names of the five future frigates were revealed at the First Sea Lord’s Seapower conference held in Arundel House, London. The Type 31 frigates, which will now be known as the Inspiration class, are named HMS Active,...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Britain moves to end lockdown

LONDON -- Travelers in England were packing their bags, bartenders were polishing their glasses and performers were warming up as Britain prepared Sunday for a major step out of lockdown -- but with clouds of worry on the horizon. Excitement at the reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety...
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Green energy drive puts Britain's resilience in doubt

It had all the ingredients of another Brexit storm in a teacup: chest beating in Paris, warships in the Channel and, of course, fishermen. But when France threatened to cut off Jersey’s electricity supply in the spat over post-Brexit fishing rights earlier this month, many claimed it underscored a deeper problem.
Middle EastThe Day

Learn history's lesson, don't appease Iran

I totally disagree with Frederick R. McKeehan's recent submission, “Lifting Iran sanctions necessary first step,” (May 25) that essentially says rewarding Iran for its bad behavior is the way to get it to “return to the bargaining table” when it comes to any kind of deal, nuclear or otherwise. This just flies in the face of the reality that one never can expect a bellicose nation to cease its aggressive tendencies and become "reasonable" by appeasement.
Worldkentlive.news

Red Arrows to return to Kent at the Battle of Britain Airshow near Ashford

The Red Arrows are joining a host of historic World War II-era planes to take flight over Kent this summer. The Battle of Britain Airshow is slated to take place between June 25 and 27, promising historic displays of famous aircraft from years past. Hosted at Headcorn Aerodrome, near Ashford,...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

Brexit: Great Britain rejects a massive increase in the number of European Union citizens

Great Britain has shut itself down more forcefully since Brexit and has made it more difficult for European Union citizens to enter the country. In January-March alone, British border guards expelled a total of 3,294 European Union citizens – six times as many as in the first quarter of the previous year. This emanates from the Home Office statistics in London. Cases in which European Union citizens were repatriated at British airports or ports after days of being held for deportation caused an uproar.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Putin Looks to Make Equating Stalin, USSR to Hitler, Nazi Germany Illegal

Russian legislators are looking to ban people from likening the behavior of the Soviet Army and Joseph Stalin to the actions of Nazi soldiers and Adolf Hitler. Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, instructed the bill to be introduced after a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Arts in October. Opponents of the legislation have criticized it for infringing on free speech. However, the bill's backers argue it's not about cracking down on what people say but about recognizing Russia's contribution to Hitler's downfall.
Societylistverse.com

Top 10 Ways Society Today Is Like Pre-War Nazi Germany

Whenever a politician says or does something the other side doesn’t like, they are often compared to Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist party. Many online discussions will eventually result in people who lack the cognitive facilities to rationally form an argument calling their debating opponent a Nazi and some countries are even passing laws (or pushing for the same) to remove free speech from those whose views they don’t like by using linguistic sleight of hand and calling it “anti hate speech” legislation. — Calling someone a Nazi or comparing the modern world to the socio-political conditions that precipitated the rise of the Nazi party has somewhat desensitized the world to the horrors of what that word represents.