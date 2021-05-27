What Cary Grant Did After Retiring From Acting
Legendary film star Cary Grant called it quits as an actor in the 1960s, making his final appearance in 1966's "Walk, Don't Run." He made this dramatic move after becoming a father for the first time at age 62, welcoming daughter Jennifer with then-wife Dyan Cannon (via the Washington Post). He called his daughter "my best production," according to The New York Times. His bitter divorce from Cannon gave the world a glimpse of the handsome actor's darker side. She told the court that Grant was verbally and physically abusive and used the drug LSD (via Entertainment Weekly).www.grunge.com