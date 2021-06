In his first trip back to Oracle Park since a January trade sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies, former Giants right-hander Sam Coonrod praised his former club for the way it handled the transaction. I don't think anybody expects to be traded, but they were great about it," Coonrod said. Farhan (Zaidi), Gabe (Kapler), (Andrew Bailey), they all called me, thanked me, said very good things and I said very good things about them.