UND, Grand Forks recognized for 'Town & Gown' collaboration

By Sydney Mook
Grand Forks Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Grand Forks and UND have been recognized with one of the nation's highest awards for outstanding town/gown relations. The city and university were selected as the winners of the Larry Abernathy Award from the International Town & Gown Association. The award is given annually to a city and university that together best exemplify the mission of ITGA and demonstrate a clear desire to collaborate for the betterment of their campus and community, according to a press release.

