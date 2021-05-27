Cancel
PlayStation Is Planning More Games as a Service Titles Like MLB: The Show

By Will Borger
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony wants to develop more live service games like MLB The Show. That’s according to the company’s investor relations presentation today, as initially reported by VGChronicle. Sony Interactive Entertainment said that it plans to develop more “service-led experiences” for both its consoles and other platforms such as PC and mobile. This makes sense given Sony’s increased focus on releasing titles like Days Gone and Horizon on PC.

