PlayStation Is Planning More Games as a Service Titles Like MLB: The Show

With PlayStation having already showcased a good chunk of new Horizon Forbidden West footage, at the end of May, and having not confirmed a State of Play-style broadcast for the E3/Summer Games Fest period next week - holy sheet, next week - while the likes of Xbox and Ubisoft have, it feels like we'll not be getting something big covering PlayStation 5 and PS4 releases for a little while, yet. Though, it might just be that said "little while" really is a short length of time.