PlayStation Is Planning More Games as a Service Titles Like MLB: The Show
Sony wants to develop more live service games like MLB The Show. That’s according to the company’s investor relations presentation today, as initially reported by VGChronicle. Sony Interactive Entertainment said that it plans to develop more “service-led experiences” for both its consoles and other platforms such as PC and mobile. This makes sense given Sony’s increased focus on releasing titles like Days Gone and Horizon on PC.gamingbolt.com