The best nose studs and rings offer a discrete and unique way to express your style. There are a variety of kinds to choose from, such as studs with gems, decorative shapes, or even hoops. When selecting a nose stud or ring, it’s important to find the correct gauge (18G and 20G are standard sizes) for your piercing, as well as the right length and safe metals such as surgical stainless steel. Additionally, there are a variety of styles from twist, pin, bone, hoop, L-post, and more, so you can discover what feels most comfortable for you. These are our some of the best nose studs and rings on Amazon. We hope you’ll find something you like below.