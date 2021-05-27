Cody Rhodes Shoots Down Rumor of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents Fighting Backstage
Cody Rhodes hosted a media conference call for AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Thursday and was asked to address the elephant in the room regarding a recent backstage rumor. Back in mid-May reports started popping up that the four AEW executive vice presidents (Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) were no longer on speaking terms and that the fighting between them was causing major stars to be hesitant about signing with the promotion. Rhodes swiftly shot down those rumors, stating that he, The Bucks and Omega speak with each other every day.comicbook.com