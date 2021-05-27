newsbreak-logo
Alfalfa County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Garfield...southern Alfalfa and Grant Counties Until 145 PM CDT AT 107 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Nash, moving northeast at 40 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
