The 10 Best Roguelike Games

Every sport under the sun is widely accepted in the gaming world – Madden, The Show, and Fifa all top the charts with each annual release, no matter how minuscule the updates are. Even lesser followed sports like tennis, racing, and even cricket have their followings, yet hunting and fishing games are overlooked by most of the gaming community. Sure, they aren’t as glamorous as the biggest sports games out there, but they deliver an experience as close to the actual sport as any genre out there. In honor of the genre, we’ve gathered up the best hunting and fishing games available to play right now. And since not everyone condones the killing of the majestic beasts depicted in realistic hunting games, we’ve included a couple of not-so-realistic hunting games as well.