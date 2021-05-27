The 10 Best Roguelike Games
Whether you call them roguelikes, roguelites, or "games like rogue," we're bundling them all together into one convenient genre for our picks of the Top 10 Roguelikes of all time. For the purpose of this video, we're defining a "Rogue-like" as a game that features both procedural generation and permadeath as core elements of gameplay (ie: It's not just a mode that you have the option of turning on or off.) Which basically means that games like Hades, Spelunky, and Nethack all qualify under our definition, despite the potential argument being made for some of those being more considered a "Rogue-lite" Special thanks to Jeff Burns, Phillip Reich, and Jade Dennis for providing their voices for this video.