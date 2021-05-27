Cancel
FriarNotes: Cronenworth gets attention from managers and leader charts; notes on Paddack, bullpen

Dodger Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking a diving stop and throwing out Keston Hiura at the plate with the tying run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night was just one of two run-saving plays made by Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth in a single game. Even Brewers manager Craig Counsell was impressed. “That’s...

padres.mlblogs.com
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Doubles, scores twice

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday. Cronenworth reached base safely three times in the game Tuesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in a row. The 27-year-old has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Due to his recent success, he has received more at-bats at the top of the lineup. He is slashing .286/.364/.429 in 152 plate appearances, and shares the Padres' lead in extra-base hits alongside Fernando Tatis with 12.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Homers in two-hit game

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the Padres' 11-1 win over the Giants on Sunday. Cronenworth added a two-run home run off Johnny Cueto as a part of the four-run second inning Sunday. The 27-year-old has three multi-hit games in his last four contests. He is slashing .279/.356/.419 in 147 plate appearances, providing consistent production towards the bottom of the Padres' lineup.
MLBfantasypros.com

Jake Cronenworth goes 2-4 on Tuesday

Cronenworth has been one of the most consistent producers in the San Diego lineup this year. He's now slashing .286/.364/.429 on the young season. His power numbers aren't going to wow anyone. His average is solid, but not elite. He probably won't be an All Star. All that being said, Cronenworth has shown that he has the makeup to be a solid contributor in both the Padres lineup and in just about any fantasy lineup as well. Cronenworth should still be eligible at multiple positions in most formats, which only increases his value. The guy continues to hit, which means you should plug and play him when you can. After many being down on him during draft season, Cronenworth has been one of the pleasant fantasy surprises early in 2021.
MLBdarnews.com

Cronenworth, Tatis homer off Cueto, Padres rout Giants 11-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1 Sunday. Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers (2-1) followed with...
MLBMLB

Cueto struggles to shake off rust in return

Like many of the Giants’ veteran players, Johnny Cueto opened the 2021 season looking like his vintage self, logging a 1.80 ERA over his first three starts before landing on the injured list with a Grade 1 lat strain. After missing nearly a month, Cueto rejoined the Giants’ rotation on...
MLBTimes Union

San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Padres second. Wil Myers singles to shallow infield. Jake Cronenworth homers. Wil Myers scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield to Johnny Cueto. Victor Caratini doubles to deep left center field. Chris Paddack called out on strikes. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Victor Caratini scores. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base, Brandon Belt to Johnny Cueto.
MLBCBS Sports

San Diego Padres

Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a 5-3 win over Colorado in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Kim showed some speed with an infield single and stolen base in the second inning. The 25-year-old Kim will likely take over as San Diego's shortstop while Fernando Tatis is on the COVID-19 injured list. Through 77 plate appearances, Kim has one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .197/.247/.254.
MLBMidland Daily News

San Diego-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Raimel Tapia to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Raimel Tapia scores. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Oh brother, Paddack was good; bashing on the road; Cove Zone

Given its potential to be a significant development for the Padres, we should talk some more about Chris Paddack returning from the injured list and getting back to being the kid who for long stretches of his rookie season pitched holes through bats. Paddack applied the advice from his pitching...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres, Paddack get throwback win over Giants in final game of series

The Padres went all 2020 on offense, and they got 2019 Chris Paddack. An 11-1 victory over the Giants on Sunday (box score) salvaged the finale of a three-game series at Oracle Park and sent the Padres to the hitters’ paradise of Coors Field with the affirmation they actually could get hits and runs in abundance and that Paddack was capable of navigating trouble and getting big outs with his fastball.
MLBSFGate

St. Louis-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to second base. Manny Machado doubles to deep left center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Manny Machado to third. Tommy Pham walks. Brian O'Grady grounds out to first base. Tommy Pham out at second.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Round-up 5/11/21

Hello again, Padres fans, and welcome back to another Padres Round-up! Here are the assorted news and notes for the Organization. As a reminder, the Minor Leagues have a new scheduling format where every league except the AAA West League has Mondays off, so today will be somewhat light. Low-A...
MLBViva El Birdos

Cards Walk 12 Batters in 5-4 loss to Padres

The Cardinals began a series on Friday night with a Padres team that has been hit heavily by the coronavirus, starting Johan Oviedo against Joe Musgrove for San Diego. Both pitchers got into trouble a few times by walking batters, but Musgrove was able to work out of the jams while Oviedo was pulled after walking five and hitting a batter in two-plus innings. Unfortunately, the Cardinals bullpen didn’t fare much better, as Cards pitchers combined for twelve walks and three hit batters (Something to note though is that the HBP in the seventh was an egregiously bad call by the umpiring crew and should have been a foul ball). The Cardinals’ offense also left nineteen runners on base, making it a pretty tough game all-around for the Redbirds, despite home runs from Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado.
MLBViva El Birdos

Waino Gets Bombed for Three Homers and Padres Crush Cards 13-3

Tonight’s telecast was on Fox Sports 1. Aaron Goldsmith had the play-by-play with John Smoltz on the color commentary and Ken Rosenthal contributing. The Cards were not wearing their powder blue unis, which they traditionally do on Saturday road games, probably because they would look awkward with the camo caps and accessories which all clubs are featuring during “Armed Forces Weekend.” Righty Chris Paddack took the hill for the Padres. Tommy Edman worked a 12-pitch plate appearance, popping a 3-2 low-and-away change to the shortstop on the outfield grass to start the game. Dylan Carlson tapped a 2-2 low-and-away change to short. Paul Goldschmidt tapped an outside 1-1 fastball towards the middle. The shortstop Kim dove for it to his left, but could only deflect it with his glove, and Goldy had an infield hit. Nolan Arenado ended the inning by popping a 3-2 outside fastball to the second baseman Cronenworth, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the outfield. Paddack has already thrown 29 pitches. Adam Wainwright took the mound for the Cards. Trent Grisham flied an inside 2-1 cutter to right to lead off the bottom half. Manny Machado drove a 2-0 down-the-middle sinker towards the gap in right-center, but Bader raced over and made a running catch.
MLBSacramento Bee

Melancon, Cronenworth get save in Padres’ win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Padres’ opening day starter in 2019 allowed one run in six innings. So did the Padres’ opening day starter in 2020. Neither got a decision Wednesday night in a game the Padres won over the Brewers 2-1 in 10 innings at American Family Field. (box score.) Mark...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Gets rest Sunday

Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros. Cronenworth will get a rare day off. Newly recalled Tucupita Marcano will get the start at the keystone.
MLBSportsnet.ca

May 23: Meltdown From The Bullpen

Rob Wong and Josh Goldberg break down the Blue Jays' fifth straight loss, a 6-4 loss to the Rays after three straight bases-loaded walks in the ninth inning. They discuss Tyler Chatwood's command (or lack thereof), the decision to go to Travis Bergen, and how it all leads back to the lack of depth in the starting rotation.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBGazette

Jordan Sheffield, with help from brother, becoming a steady force in the Rockies bullpen

DENVER — Separated by 1,300 miles, Jordan Sheffield, a reliever for the Rockies and Justus, a starter for the Mariners, stay connected by playing MLB The Show. Jordan plays as Justus, and Justus as Jordan. After years of competing against each other in their front yard and dreaming of playing in The Show, both the video game and the real thing, they both finally made it this year.