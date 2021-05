Authorities confirmed that at least one person was injured in a shooting near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on the one-year anniversary of his death. The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for injuries that were non-life-threatening, NBC News reported. The shooting occurred shortly after 10:00 am on the intersection of 38th and Chicago, one block away from the memorial known as George Floyd Square, located at the same intersection where Floyd died while under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin.