Attorney General James Takes 270 Guns Off the Streets at Rochester Gun Buyback

Largest Gun Buyback in OAG History to Combat Gun Violence. AG James Has Taken More Than 940 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 270 firearms, including 20 assault rifles, were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rochester Police Department yesterday. Yesterday’s gun buyback — the largest gun buyback in the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) history — comes as the city of Rochester has experienced a sharp increase in gun violence and sought to combat this devastation by accepting working and non-working, unloaded firearms — with no questions asked — in exchange for compensation. To date, Attorney General James has taken more than 940 firearms out of communities through gun buybacks since taking office in 2019.