April 2021 NPD: Returnal, MLB, and Pokémon maintain momentum for game sales
Spending on video games in the United States for April dipped slightly compared to same period in 2020, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. But this is still a win for the industry. April 2020 saw a huge jump in revenue due to the growing number of stay-at-home orders in response to the pandemic. So even a slight dip is a good sign for gamemakers that they were able to maintain much of that momentum.venturebeat.com