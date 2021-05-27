April 2021 NPD: Returnal, MLB, and Pokémon maintain momentum for game sales

Remember the Miis? First introduced with the Wii and carried across all Nintendo console since – albeit with reduced prevalence as of late – these are customisable characters meant to be custom creations based on yourself, your family/friends, or anything your mind can think of. What made these avatars special were that many first and third-party developers could bring these characters into the game world. We saw Miis invade titles such as Mario Kart Wii / Mario Kart 8, Wii Party, Super Smash Bros, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Wii Fit and many more. They were even involved in Nintendo’s first foray into mobile gaming through a social service dubbed MiiTomo, although this shut down after a year.