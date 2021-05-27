newsbreak-logo
Camping World Gets Key Rating Upgrade Amid Strong Profits, Sales To Folks Looking For Safe Recreation

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great outdoors was a safe and popular outlet for people confined at home due to the Covid outbreak last year. That trend lifted sales and profits for companies like Camping World that cater to campers, hikers and the like. On Thursday, Camping World (CWH) got a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 77 to 82. The question now is: Can the camping products retailer sustain momentum as stay-at-home guidelines ease?

