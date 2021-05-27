newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Oisín raises $5M to develop treatments for ‘zombie cells’ associated with age-related diseases

By Lisa Stiffler
geekwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew funding: Seattle biotech startup Oisín Biotechnologies has raised a $5 million seed round. It’s currently developing preclinical therapies that target and kill damaged cells that have been biologically turned off or are “senescent” and supposed to die. But as people get older, the cells can persist as “zombie cells” that accumulate and are associated with aging-related diseases.

www.geekwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatments#Chronic Disease#Chronic Kidney Disease#Ois N Biotechnologies#Althea Group#Oncosenx#The University Of Alberta#Irish#Zombie Cells#Damaged Cells#Treatment Approach#Aging Related Diseases#Preclinical Therapies#Prostate Cancer Research#Therapeutic Advances#Mice#Solid Tumors#Early Stage Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

A potential treatment to prevent obesity-related liver damage

One of the especially dangerous health risks of being extremely overweight occurs when an obese person begins to accumulate fat in their liver. This condition--non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)--is the world's most common chronic liver disease and is the primary underlying cause for liver transplants in children and adults. Without such transplants, which are available to only a small percentage of patients, NAFLD over time can be fatal. In fact, (excluding alcohol-related liver damage) more than 30,000 people a year die from NAFLD.
ScienceMedscape News

Decision Making and Treatment Options in Endourology Post-Coronavirus Disease 2019

Silvia Proietti; Mario Basulto-Martinez; Maria Pia Pavia; Lorenzo Luciani; Franco Gaboardi; Guido Giusti. Purpose of Review: To describe and critically discuss the most recent evidence regarding stone management during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and post-COVID-19 era. Recent Findings: There is a need to plan for resuming the normal elective...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

An Overview of ALS Treatment Developments for ALS Awareness Month

Matthew Harms, a medical consultant and care center director at the MDA and associate professor of neurology at Columbia University Medical Center, to discuss new treatments and anticipated developments for ALS over the next year. May is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Awareness Month, so Pharmacy Times® interviewed Matthew Harms, a...
AgricultureEurekAlert

Study points to potential treatment for citrus disease

Brazil is the world leader in sweet orange production, but citrus cultivation in the region faces constant threats concerning the availability of water and the outbreak of diseases. New research published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology indicates that a fatty acid called hexanoic acid may help protect against one such problem: citrus canker, a bacterial infection that causes brownish eruptive lesions on the leaves, stems, and fruit of citrus trees.
Canceruconn.edu

Novel Immune Checkpoints Have Applications for Cancer, Autoimmune Disease Treatment

The immune system is a complex balancing act; if it overreacts or underreacts to foreign molecules, there can be serious health consequences. For cancer patients, tumor progression is often accompanied by immunosuppression, meaning their bodies can’t fight off pathogens the way they should. By contrast, for people with autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, their immune systems overreact and attack the body itself.
CancerEurekAlert

Immune cells promote proinflammatory fatty liver disease

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) A particular type of dendritic cell is responsible for the tissue damage that occurs in non-alcoholic steatohepatits (NASH) in mice and humans. The dendritic cells cause aggressive, proinflammatory behavior in T cells, as now discovered by researchers from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in collaboration with colleagues from Israeli research institutes. Blocking these dendritic cells alleviates symptoms in mice. This type of approach might also prevent the development of serious liver damage in NASH patients.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers identify a new mechanism by which transplanted stem cells treat disease

UCI scholars Zachary W. Wagoner, a graduate student researcher in cellular & molecular biosciences, and Weian Zhao, professor of pharmaceutical sciences, have identified a new mechanism by which transplanted stem cells treat disease. Their findings are contrary to the long-standing conventional wisdom that diseased tissue is repaired through stem cells differentiating into new cells or producing beneficial molecular secretions.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Apellis Jumps on Blood Disease Treatment Approval

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) - Get Report was climbing Monday after the biotech said it had won government approval for its rare blood disease treatment. Shares of the Waltham, Mass. were up 18.9% to $52.60 at last check. Apellis said that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration had approved Empaveli, which...
CancerScience Daily

Cancer treatments may accelerate cellular aging

New research indicates that certain anti-cancer therapies may hasten cellular aging, where changes in the DNA of patients may contribute to greater inflammation and fatigue. The findings are published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. Gene activity is often adjusted during life...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify promising new biologics for obesity-related diseases

The research teams at the University of Hong Kong led by Professor Xuechen Li from the Research Division for Chemistry and Department of Chemistry, and Professor Yu Wang from the Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, reported a synthetic biotherapeutics with promising anti-tumor, insulin sensitizing and hepatoprotective activities in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

Jeremy Paxman receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease

Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Newsnight presenter said he was receiving "excellent" treatment and that his symptoms are "currently mild". "I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they'll have me," he said. The 71-year-old has hosted University...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Trial to Test Gene Therapy as Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Content is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only. Cleveland Clinic researchers are enrolling patients in a clinical trial that aims to work toward a cure for sickle cell disease, by changing the patient’s genetics. Sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, is a painful and debilitating condition for which there are few approved therapies.
HealthPost Register

Seniors on Medicare lack access to treatment for pulmonary disease

Millions of seniors on medicare lack access to treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or copd. That's according to a new study in American Thoracic Society- which shows many patients could not get the proper treatment- because they didn't live near a rehab facility.
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Create Machine Learning Model to Predict Treatment with Dialysis or Death for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Paper Title: Predictive Approaches for Acute Dialysis Requirement and Death in COVID-19 Journal: The Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (published online May 24, 2021) Authors: Girish Nadkarni, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine (Nephrology), Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, and...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of the major cell populations among osteoarthritis, Kashin–Beck disease and healthy chondrocytes by single-cell RNA-seq analysis

Chondrocytes are the key target cells of the cartilage degeneration that occurs in Kashin–Beck disease (KBD) and osteoarthritis (OA). However, the heterogeneity of articular cartilage cell types present in KBD and OA patients and healthy controls is still unknown, which has prevented the study of the pathophysiology of the mechanisms underlying the roles of different populations of chondrocytes in the processes leading to KBD and OA. Here, we aimed to identify the transcriptional programmes and all major cell populations in patients with KBD, patients with OA and healthy controls to identify the markers that discriminate among chondrocytes in these three groups. Single-cell RNA sequencing was performed to identify chondrocyte populations and their gene signatures in KBD, OA and healthy cells to investigate their differences as related to the pathogenetic mechanisms of these two osteochondral diseases. We performed immunohistochemistry and quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) assays to validate the markers for chondrocyte population. Ten clusters were labelled by cell type according to the expression of previously described markers, and one novel population was identified according to the expression of a new set of markers. The homeostatic and mitochondrial chondrocyte populations, which were identified by the expression of the unknown markers MT1X and MT2A and MT-ND1 and MT-ATP6, were markedly expanded in KBD. The regulatory chondrocyte population, identified by the expression of CHI3L1, was markedly expanded in OA. Our study allows us to better understand the heterogeneity of chondrocytes in KBD and OA and provides new evidence of differences in the pathogenetic mechanisms between these two diseases.