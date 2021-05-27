White Sox Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month — a time to acknowledge the contributions and accomplishments of the AAPI communities to the United States and some of the nation’s most celebrated pastimes. The White Sox are proud and honored to recognize several franchise greats and sports trailblazers who continue to make a positive impact on the local AAPI community, the entire Sox organization and all those who support the team and game of baseball.whitesoxpride.mlblogs.com