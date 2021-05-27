Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct for over 100 years

Our ancestor's noses may have been the cause of the extinction of many animal species from the stone age. T — he more technology is advancing the more we are able to uncover about our past and most importantly the impact our ancestors had on this world. That is why you will be seeing me write more often aboutHomo sapiens and our evolution from the prehistoric to the modern world. In this article, I will discuss a new theory which states that the powerful sense that Homo sapiens have shown is the cause of many important prehistoric events from the stone age.