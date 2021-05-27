Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct for over 100 years

By Dan Blakeley
barrie360.com
 6 days ago

Scientists have found a giant tortoise on the Galápagos Islands from a species thought to have gone extinct more than 100 years ago. Genetic tests match the single female tortoise to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water confirmed Tuesday. A team of geneticists from Yale University compared samples from the female to the remains of a male to make the connection.

barrie360.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gibbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gal Pagos Tortoise#Gal Pagos Islands#Genetic Tests#Turtles And Tortoises#Cbs News Scientists#Yale University#Ministry Of Environment#Giant Tortoises#Populations#Hunting#Geneticists#Volcanic Eruptions#Ecuador#Santa Cruz Island#Fernandina Island#Environment Minister
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Galapagos policeman given three years for tortoise trafficking

An Ecuadorian policeman was sentenced to three years in prison for trying to traffic 185 baby giant tortoises off the Galapagos Islands. The reptiles were no more than three months old when they were found in airport luggage, destined for Guayaquil in mainland Ecuador, during a routine inspection in March. The policeman was also fined $639,000 and must apologize publicly on national media, the environment ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The sentence constitutes "a precedent for the benefit of nature, fauna, biodiversity and most of all for the honesty that the planet deserves," said Environment Minister Marcelo Mata.
AnimalsMysuncoast.com

‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say

SANTA CRUZ, Ecuador (Gray News) - Scientists discovered a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct. The variety of tortoise hadn’t been seen for more than 100 years, according to a statement released by the Ecuadorian government. Researchers with the Giant Tortoise...
Charles DarwinWashington Post

Darwin’s Arch, famed Galápagos rock formation, collapses from erosion

Darwin’s Arch, an iconic rock formation that for years was a much-photographed destination for tourists visiting the Galápagos Islands, is no longer an arch. Two rock pillars were left standing after the bridge-like portion of the arch crumbled into the Pacific Ocean on Monday. The collapse was the “consequence of natural erosion,” Ecuador’s Environmental Ministry said.
WildlifePosted by
Mental_Floss

Scientists Have Identified a New ‘Chocolate Frog’ Species

A little less than 12,000 years ago, rising sea levels split mainland Australia from the island of New Guinea to the north. Though New Guinea is now covered in rainforest and northern Australia is primarily savannah, the millions of years they spent together mean that certain plants and animals still live in both regions.
Sciencehistoryofyesterday.com

How a Great Sense of Smell Led to the Extinction of Many Species

Our ancestor's noses may have been the cause of the extinction of many animal species from the stone age. T — he more technology is advancing the more we are able to uncover about our past and most importantly the impact our ancestors had on this world. That is why you will be seeing me write more often aboutHomo sapiens and our evolution from the prehistoric to the modern world. In this article, I will discuss a new theory which states that the powerful sense that Homo sapiens have shown is the cause of many important prehistoric events from the stone age.
Wildlifepakistanchristian.tv

An extinct tortoise has made a comeback in the Galapagos Islands

The researchers confirmed that the female turtle found on an expedition to the Galapagos Archipelago in 2019 belongs to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus. “We thought it became extinct for more than 100 years, but now we have confirmed its existence,” Ecuadorian Environment Minister Gustavo Marek said of the tortoise. Turtle...
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Save Majestic Spotted Owls From Extinction

Target: Jonathan Wilkinson, Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Goal: Extend protections for old growth forests that benefit spotted owls. Beautiful birds that once flourished in Canada’s wild have been reduced to three. The spotted owl, which inhabits Canada and parts of the United States, is in such dire straits that the species has become the focus of a Canadian captive breeding program. Even with this step, only one known breeding pair currently resides in any forest of Canada.
AstronomyGizmodo

Scientists Are Racing to Save These Sea Stars From Extinction

Since 2013, a disease exacerbated by overheating oceans has been decimating sea star populations, especially those of one particularly striking variety: sunflower sea stars. Over the course of three years, the illness killed off nearly 91% of the sunflower species’ global population. Now, scientists are fighting to restore the beautiful creatures before it’s too late. That could boost the health of kelp forests, which would help wildlife and us in addressing the climate crisis.
Wildlifeworldcapitaltimes.com

How best to focus efforts on classifying new species to prevent their extinction?

Many organisms in need of conservation are still unknown or lumped in with similar species, which potentially interferes with conservation efforts. In a new study published June 1 in the Open Access journal PLOS Biology, Jane Melville of Museums Victoria, and her colleagues present a new “return-on-investment” approach to best direct efforts to identify new species before they are lost.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Giant tortoise believed to have died out on Galapagos Islands is back from brink of extinction

A species of giant tortoise thought to have died out more than a century ago has been found alive on the Galapagos Islands.Scientists confirmed through genetic testing that a single female found during a 2019 expedition to Fernandina Island is in fact part of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus – known as the Fernandina giant tortoise.A DNA sample taken from the female was compared to one taken from the remains of a male from the species.Tortoises of this type had not been seen since 1906, when scientists from the California Academy of Sciences sailed to the Galapagos Islands to carry out...
Environmentlabroots.com

Galapagos Animals and Beaches Are Polluted with Plastic

Plastic pollution, from the Great Pacific garbage patch to plastic showing up in the food chain, is known to be a major problem. Researchers have now found that even in pristine environments like the Galapagos Islands, there is a serious plastic problem. A team of scientists found plastic in marine animals, on beaches, and in the seawater of the marine habitats on San Cristobal Island of the Galapagos. In some of the worst locations, as many as 400 plastic particles were recovered from an area measuring only one square meter (about 32 square feet). More than half of marine invertebrates like sea urchins and barnacles also carried plastic particles in their bodies.
WildlifeInhabitat.com

Tortoise and otter, thought to be extinct, have been spotted in the wild

Last week was a big one for two animals thought to be extinct. A tortoise found on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos was confirmed to genetically match a type not seen since 1906. And in Argentina, a giant river otter popped its head out of the Bermejo River long enough for a conservationist to snap its portrait.
WildlifeEos

Species of Feces Help Phytoplankton Feed Itself

Whales and penguins may be magnets for tourists visiting the Southern Hemisphere, but phytoplankton should be the real draw—these waterborne plants anchor marine food chains. However, phytoplankton have an Achilles’ heel: They rely on iron, a nutrient that’s downright scarce in many parts of the world’s oceans. Now, researchers working...
WildlifeNY Daily News

Scientists discover giant tortoise believed to be extinct for over a century

In 1906, it was widely accepted that a species of giant tortoise had gone extinct. Earlier this week, however, that theory was disproved as scientists came across the Fernandina Giant Tortoise in the Galapagos Islands. “One of the greatest mysteries in Galapagos has been the Fernandina Giant Tortoise,” said Dr....
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Huge egg from extinct dwarf emu found in sand dune

The impressively large egg of a dwarf emu — a short and stocky bird that went extinct around 200 years ago — has been unearthed from a sand dune on an island between Australia and Tasmania, a new study finds. The cracked and empty eggshell is missing a few pieces,...
WildlifeCosmos

eDNA latest tool in fight against invasive species

The New Zealand mud snail is a small but hardy creature that can reproduce at epic rates. Dispersed across the globe on the waves of globalisation, populations of this tiny aquatic mollusc are crowding out native species in riverbeds around the world. Now, a team of scientists from the University...