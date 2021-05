Jon Jones has been in negotiations with the UFC for some time now, and although they seem unsuccessful at this time, he is still looking for a fight on social media. Jones has made the decision to move up to heavyweight and wants to fight for a title. He was vocal about wanting the winner for Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou leading up to that fight at UFC 260. Now that Ngannou is the champion, Jones is focusing more on compensation than the fight itself.