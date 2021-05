Almost five times as many Illinois residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 as have tested positive for it since the pandemic began. Almost 6.9 million people have gotten at least one dose across the state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared to about 1.4 million people who have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus over the last 14 months. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 62,274 more shots went into arms while just 982 new cases were diagnosed.