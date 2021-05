CRAIG OVERTON (SOMERSET) A new old face, if you will. Seam bowler Overton has played four Tests for England, including three in the winter of 2017-18 during which time he made Australia's Steve Smith his maiden Test wicket in Adelaide and then scored over half of England's runs - 33 to be precise - from the No 9 spot when they were rolled for 58 by New Zealand in a pink-ball game in Auckland.