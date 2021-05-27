newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Weather-permitting, Beartooth Highway to open Friday

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btnu8_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA2Za_0aDeNei500
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4a82_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoFYf_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozk1o_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClDWy_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4I3N_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j9sE_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoDwe_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZVT9_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJGxw_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn3hF_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oS4C0_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUbwO_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRP2O_0aDeNei500
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing Beartooth Highway on May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2EOt_0aDeNei500

COOKE CITY, Mont. (KIFI) - Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will open Friday at 8 a.m.

Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Officials say to plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.

You can check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

The post Weather-permitting, Beartooth Highway to open Friday appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
315
Followers
393
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beartooth Highway#Mont#Local News 8#Nps Jacob W Frank#Red Lodge#Road Updates#Spring#Fall#Alternate Routes#Cooke City#Driving#Transportation Websites#Cooke City#Weather Permitting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Travel
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden blasts Texas voting bill: 'An assault on democracy'

President Biden on Saturday blasted a new bill being considered in Texas that would restrict voting in The Lone Star State, panning it as “un-American.”. “Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans,” Biden said in a statement.
MinoritiesCNN

The Second Amendment is not about guns -- it's about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) — One of Charlton Heston's greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group's national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was "something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms."