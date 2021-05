Has it really been six years since the adidas NMD_R1 was unleashed onto the world? While its very beginnings started with more of a whimper than a roar, the NMD soon gained overwhelming momentum and become an ubiquitous item on both feet and feeds alike. For months on end, sneakerheads, resellers and normies snapped up every single NMD colourway that dropped. And the colour that started it all in December 2015 is now coming back.