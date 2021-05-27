Man Utd to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract & up to four new signings
Manchester United are expected to hand manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new three-year contract and support the Norwegian with up to four new signings this summer. United finished the 2020/21 without a trophy following defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, but Solskjaer has overseen a general improvement and has been working on an ongoing squad rebuild since 2019 that is not yet complete.www.90min.com