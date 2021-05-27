newsbreak-logo
Idaho State

Idaho high school students named national cyber scholars, awarded scholarships

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After participating in a rigorous 48-hour cybersecurity competition, the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation has named 10 Idaho high school students as national cyber scholars.

The students, along with several finalists, were awarded more than $67,000 in combined college scholarships and professional training opportunities.

National cyber scholars

  • Austin Li – Centennial High School, Boise, Idaho
  • Karina Hansen – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Kaleb Jennings – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Zoe Johnson – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Raymond Kalwarf – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Collin Morgan – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Wyatt Nilsson – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Spencer McConnell – Timberline High School/Dennis Technical Education Center, Boise, Idaho
  • Renata Russell – Gem Prep Online, locations throughout Idaho
  • Scott Osmundson – Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, Idaho

Finalists

  • Alison Russell – Hillside Junior High School, Boise, Idaho
  • Nathan Peck – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Two additional Idaho students chose to remain anonymous

More than 30,000 students across the country sought to qualify for the national competition, with just 5,000 students advancing to the finals. Idaho’s newly anointed scholars are among the best 600 high school students in the country.

Each national scholar was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship and an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, a multi week training and certification course. Finalists were also awarded access to the academy. The awardees include:

“Recent national events have shown the increasingly important role cybersecurity plays in our society,” said Jennifer Jackson, INL’s K-12 STEM program manager. “We’re very proud to support Idaho students in their passion for learning in fields like cybersecurity that will be vital in coming years. The incredible results in these competitions this year demonstrate that we really do have the best and brightest right here in Idaho.”

The post Idaho high school students named national cyber scholars, awarded scholarships appeared first on Local News 8 .

