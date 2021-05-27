Now-Obsolete Technology That People Remember When It Was New
Aside from the nostalgic powers of remembering old things we used to like, there is something really weird about being able to look back in your own life and see the signs of changing times. It's mind-boggling to think that only a few years ago, people were paying big money for VHS players and texting each other heartfelt messages using only a number pad. Time doesn't just make things obsolete, popularity and money can ruin good things too.cheezburger.com