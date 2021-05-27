Now-Obsolete Technology That People Remember When It Was New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever felt a sudden urge to shop for… well, just about anything, you’re in good company. Maybe you want to find a dress you don’t necessarily need — because you have plenty of dresses already in your closet, and you know this! — or you’re browsing e-retailers between meetings as a way to kill time. Whatever the reason, impulse buying is increasingly common in a world filled with credit cards and Instagram ads. It might not be fun to ignore that urge, but reining in the habit can help you stick to a budget and save money for purchases you’ll need to make down the line.