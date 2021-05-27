newsbreak-logo
UEFA

Italy's Mancini hopeful about Verratti's Euro hopes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCagliari (Italy) (AFP) – Roberto Mancini was on Thursday optimistic that Marco Verratti would recover in time from his knee injury to take part in Euro 2020. Speaking before Friday’s pre-Euro friendly with San Marino, Mancini said that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti is recovering from the knock “quicker than expected”.

