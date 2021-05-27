Italy’s Mancini hopeful about Verratti’s Euro hopes

Speaking to RMC Sport, Marco Verratti sought to sum up his emotions following a Champions’ League semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City. “Of course, we were one step away from the final, so of course there is disappointment. Disappointment because we believed, up until the red card, that we were in the match, I believe that we had a lot of chances, we played much better than them. We conceded a goal with their first chance, a bit like in the 1st leg. That makes the difference when you play against great team. We are proud to have fought until the end, to have looked them dead in the eyes and to have tried everything. In football, it is like that. Over the last two years, we have reached the final point, we have done a good campaign. I do not have a lot else to say, we are sorry, but we are going to try again, we are going to try again until we die, each time that we are here, we are going to try again. In the end, we did not succeed.”