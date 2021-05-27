newsbreak-logo
Jake the pup is back home, safe and sound

By Brett Glover
barrie360.com
 3 days ago

A pup that was believed to have been pup-napped has been returned safely. The South Simcoe Police reported on Tuesday that Jake, a 6-month-old dog, ran off during a walk in the area of 10th Line and Purvis Street in Innisfil on May 15, and hadn’t been seen since. At the time, police said they were interested in speaking with a man and woman in a red car seen at the time of Jake’s disappearance.

