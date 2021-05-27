Jake the pup is back home, safe and sound

16 years of independent rap journalism with no end in sight. Keep it that way by supporting Passion of the Weiss via a subscription to our Patreon. The first time I was introduced to Guapdad 4000 it was on this very site back in the summer of 2019. There stood the rapper staring pensively through Hunter S. Thompson-esque yellow aviator shades, a pink durag and holding a colorful bouquet of flowers. He was already a fully-formed Instagram influencer completely immersed in clout-chasing method acting but as the article’s summary image, he didn’t necessarily embody what I imagined the poster-child for scam rap to look like. Still, his and Mozzy’s “Scammin” remains to be a hallmark of the sub-sub-genre that eventually landed Teejayx6 an HBO documentary a few years later. It’s a bonafide PIN-snatching anthem, a dark-webbed lurking, survival of the fittest homage so long as your iPhone has NordVPN installed and an hour of battery life. Since then, the former internet personality from Oakland turned rapper, singer and producer has been popping up everywhere and riding that Scamboy wave, whether it was stealing the show and studio time on the Grammy-nominated Revenge of the Dreamers III or hopping on a high-profile remix on Thundercat’s Grammy-winning It Is What It Is.