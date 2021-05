We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever walk into a room and notice a shift, albeit subtle, in your mood? There’s power in paint — plus a whole psychology behind the way certain tones make us feel. Color crash course: cool hues tend to be associated with calmness, as evidenced by Pantone’s soothing blue choice for the 2020 Color of the Year. Although it was a pre-pandemic decision, it couldn’t have felt more spot-on, given the circumstances.