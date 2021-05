"These Simple & Easy Sewing Weights are a simple sew for anyone. If you are a sewing expert or just learning to sew these are a fun sewing project that you can make with little fabric and a little time. Get creative with these sewing weights make them bold and bright to stand out when working with a sewing pattern or show a little of your sewing style. I have several sets of these sewing weights to help make completing my sewing projects easier. If you have never used sewing weights before, give these a try and you will be glad you did. Start sewing them today and use them on your next project."