Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

LHS Graduation

lowndes.k12.ga.us
 13 days ago

Lowndes High School's 2021 Graduation Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 29. The ceremony will be held at Martin Stadium, beginning at 8:30 AM. This link will be live-view only and will be inaccessible at the completion of the graduation ceremony. At that point, we will process the recorded video and make it available for downloading the following week and provide the link at that time. There will be no charge for the live stream or for the downloadable archive. This download link will remain active for the next year.

lowndes.k12.ga.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremony#Lhs#Lowndes High School#Martin Stadium#Link#Live Stream#Time#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Houston, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Houston held in-person graduation ceremony, graduated 117

HOUSTON • The Houston High School Class of 2021 took the final steps of their high school career to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” on Thursday evening. Marching single file onto the football field, the 90 degree heat didn’t bother them as they had done what seemed impossible just a year ago...they were graduating.
Lyman, WYbridgervalleypioneer.com

LHS 2021 class turned tassels and eyed new directions following graduation

LYMAN — Graduation continues to be an end and a beginning, and the LHS graduates took these steps at their graduation ceremony last week on Thursday, May 27. This year, with the COVID starting to abate, the ceremony was held in the high school auditorium instead of the high school parking lot like last year. The graduates, attired in the caps and gowns, marched into “Pomp and Circumstances” as tradition and took their seats on the stage bringing a boisterous reaction from the crowd.
High Schoolthelickingnews.com

LHS Gold at MSHSAA Music Contest

The LHS Band received a Gold (Exemplary) rating at the 2021 MSHSAA Music Contest. Band member Dawson Havens earned a Silver (Outstanding) rating for his snare drum solo. The LHS Chamber Choir and Concert Choir both received Silver ratings at the event. Cadrian Hutsell earned a Gold rating for her vocal solo. Betty Jo Roberts and Kaytlyn Routh both achieved Silver ratings for their vocal solos.
Educationdublincitizen.com

LHS grad makes honor roll

Lingleville High School graduate Rebekah Proffit was named to the President’s Honor Roll by Midwestern State University for the Spring 2021 semester. Midwestern State University recognized 1,089 honor students for the Spring 2021 semester. The President’s Honor Roll included 385 students, the Provost’s Honor Roll included 317 students, and the Dean’s Honor Roll included 387 students.
Loudon, TNNews-Herald.net

LHS students preparing for nationals

Two Loudon High School Future Business Leaders of America members will compete at the national level in June. Recent LHS graduate Jacob May and rising senior Jonah Davis placed second and third, respectively, at the state level in a recent competition. May represented LHS in the supply-chain management category, while Davis competed in impromptu speaking.
Tennisregisterpublications.com

SWEET 16 FOR LHS GIRLS TENNIS

RICHMOND - For only the second time in school history - and with a 35-year gap in between - Lawrenceburg girls tennis is an IHSAA regional champion, having swept EIAC rival Franklin County 5-0 for the title Wednesday night, May 26. Now 18-2, Coach Alisa McMullen's Lady Tigers posted back-to-back 5-0 shutout wins last Tuesday and Wednesday in the team regional tournament at Richmond High School -…
Loudon, TNNews-Herald.net

LHS basketball plays for the kids

Youth ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade zoomed around the Loudon High School gymnasium Monday and Tuesday to participate in an annual basketball skills camp hosted by current Redskin players and coaches. Josh Graves, LHS head boys basketball coach, was excited to hold the camp after missing last year due...
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

'Have confidence to move forward:' LHS graduates 160 at Oriole Field Saturday

There were signs of a so-called normal graduation, and yet signs of the pandemic era as Ludington hosted its ceremonies Saturday afternoon at Oriole Field. “Reflect on the fact that you persevered through a really, really tough stretch, you’re mentally strong, and have the confidence to move forward,” Ludington Area School Board President Steven Carlson said.
Lawrenceburg, INeaglecountryonline.com

LHS Football Star Graces Cover Of Indiana Football Digest

Ashton Craig is a highly-sought recruit with numerous D-1 offers. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A Lawrenceburg High School football standout is featured on the cover of a magazine. Tigers senior Ashton Craig is one of 25 Indiana prep stars to grace the cover of the 2021 Indiana Football Digest. Prior to...
Indiana Statelovelandmagazine.com

Numerous LHS athletes compete in State Track Championship starting Friday

Loveland, Ohio – For the 1st time in Loveland High School history, two State qualifiers will be running in the same event at the Ohio Track and Field Championship. Sophomore, Madison Conatser (2:20.50) and Junior, Jessie Gibbins (2:20.60) placed 3rd and 4th respectively in the 800 meter run at the Regional Championships. The pair also qualified in the 4×800 meter relay team with teammates Emmy Sager, and Sarah Madix.
Liberty Hill, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

LHS Student Places at State

On Saturday, May 1, LHS freshman Landon von Minden and LHS junior Amanda Urban competed at the UIL State Current Issues and Events meet at Liberty Hill High School. This year, the State academic meet was held at various sub-hubs throughout Texas, and contest materials were sent to a central location for scoring. When results were finalized the following week, von Minden’s score had earned him the…
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Former LHS grad to speak at Oregon Tech commencement

Each year, graduating students from Oregon Tech are selected to represent their college of study as commencement speakers at the annual ceremony. Representing the Class of 2021 are Josie Page Hanel, Christian Gomez, and Walker M. York for the Oregon Institute of Technology virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, June 12. Josie...
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

Family affair on LHS track team

It was a family affair in Albany. On a Saturday afternoon at Hugh Mills Stadium in the Southwest Georgia city, LaGrange High’s girls’ 3,200-meter relay team strolled onto the track for the Class AAAA state finals. Of the four members of the team, three were sisters, including twins Zamya Rhaney...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Graduation tonight

The Payson High School Class of 2021 graduates tonight, Friday, May 28 at ceremonies on the PHS Football Field. The graduation service is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
High Schoolmesabitribune.com

Congratulations graduates!

Members of the Virginia High School class of 2021 stand at attention as the band plays to start Thursday night’s commencement in Virginia. Virginia High School graduate Andrew Bird receives his diploma with his classmates during Thursday night’s commencement in Virginia. Many members of the 2021 Virginia High School class...